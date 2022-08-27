Join the fun, learn country partner dancing

As soon as Maria Urbanic saw people country partner dancing out in the town square, she knew she had to give it a try.
“It’s a very pretty way to dance,” she said. “It can be very romantic. You make a window to gaze into each other’s eyes. It can be a lot of fun.”
She’s now teaching residents the ins and outs of the dance style through the Enrichment Academy.
Her husband, Joe, likes to tell the class, “Thank you for supporting my wife’s passion.”
The Urbanics, of Belle Aire, teach a beginner country partner dance class, as well as an improver class, with the group meeting for an hour each week over the course of six weeks. For information, visit
“I enjoy their enthusiasm,” Maria said.
They’re full of energy, Joe added.
