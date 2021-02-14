Join the AED Army

In The Villages, neighbors regularly look out for one another and are happy to lend a helping hand in times of need. It’s also a community where your neighbor might just save your life.
Through the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program, there are now 234 groups in The Villages that have deployed a total of 613 AEDs in place among residential streets, according to Bob Sjogren, public education technician with The Villages Public Safety Department, who oversees the program. Approximately 200 more also are in businesses, recreation centers, churches, government offices, public safety vehicles and more.
More than 5,500 Villages residents have completed CPR/AED training to serve as neighborhood responders.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
