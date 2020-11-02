​Johnson, Bilbao push Arden’s to win at The Villages Polo Club

United Healthcare rider Stuart Campbell (4) looks to hook the mallet of Galaxy Home Solutions rider Horacio Lizaso (3) in the first chukker during the 8 goal match at the Polo Club Friday.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

The dynamic duo of Nick Johnson and Francisco Bilbao couldn’t be stopped Sunday at The Villages Polo Club.

The No. 3 and No. 4 players for Arden’s Fine Jewelers, respectively, combined to score 11 goals in the UnitedHealthcare 8-Goal Cup finale, leading their squad to a 12-9 victory over Galaxy Home Solutions.

Johnson scored the first three of his six tallies on the day in the first chukker — all coming within 2:11 of game time — to give Arden’s an early 4-1 advantage.

