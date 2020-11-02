​Johnson, Bilbao push Arden’s to win at The Villages Polo Club

The dynamic duo of Nick Johnson and Francisco Bilbao couldn’t be stopped Sunday at The Villages Polo Club.
The No. 3 and No. 4 players for Arden’s Fine Jewelers, respectively, combined to score 11 goals in the UnitedHealthcare 8-Goal Cup finale, leading their squad to a 12-9 victory over Galaxy Home Solutions.
Johnson scored the first three of his six tallies on the day in the first chukker — all coming within 2:11 of game time — to give Arden’s an early 4-1 advantage.
