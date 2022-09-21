Johnny Wild Productions presents new option for fans

At the request of fans, Johnny Wild Productions is introducing a new entertainment option to the area.
The Johnny Wild Supper Club starts in November and will give residents an all-inclusive dinner and show experience starring local favorite band Johnny Wild and the Delights.
“Our biggest audience is in The Villages,” said Andy Matchett, band leader and owner of Johnny Wild Productions. “Everywhere we go we make fans, but The Villages is our original homecoming. We count them like family. We have members of the Wild Bunch who’ve seen every show we’ve done in The Villages and this is a chance for us to give a little something back.”
The band is known for performing 1950s and ’60s music at The Villages town squares and Savannah Center. But they haven’t performed a themed show since 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Fans have been asking the band to do dinner shows, and Matchett said he found the perfect venue at Wildwood Community Center, just outside Brownwood on Powell Road.
