John Maiorino will give presentation at Speaker Series event

The subconscious is responsible for a lot of decisions people make throughout their lives.
Not only does John Maiorino help people tap into the subconscious to help make better decisions, but he’s put it to use in his own life.
His wife of 25 years left him for a younger man, but he ended up forgiving her. Two months ago, they remarried.
“It’s kind of an awakening,” said Mairorino, of the Village of Summerhill. “We figured out what decisions she was making. We realized she was wrong. (People) spend their lives with a certain thought process.”
Mairorino presents “The Power of the Subconscious Mind” as part of the Enrichment Academy’s Speaker Series at 6 p.m. July 13 at Rohan Recreation. Tickets are $12 for Villages residents and $15 for the public.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.