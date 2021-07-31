Jim Halloran, the final speaker of the summer semester at the Enrichment Academy, explores the powerful and colorful history behind America’s favorite pastime

The Enrichment Academy’s last summer speaker, Jim Halloran, is coming back to The Villages with the latest updated edition of his book “Baseball and America.” Halloran will speak about the sport’s inception, its triumphs and greatest challenges.

 Submitted photo

Wooden bats, leather mitts and clay mounds are more than just mere parts of America’s favorite pastime.

To Enrichment Academy speaker Jim Halloran, baseball is a piece of American history worth learning about.

An educator and author of the book “Baseball and America,” Halloran explores the truths of America and, by extension, baseball’s intriguing and storied history.

