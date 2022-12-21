Jewish women south of 44 hold menorah lighting

Ellen Brous and Sue Vilardi, of the Jewish Women South of 44 club, say Hanukkah can be summed up in one short phrase: “We fought, we won, now let’s eat.
They and other members celebrated their first Hanukkah together as a resident lifestyle club on Monday at Everglades Recreation.
The event included a gift exchange, a reading of the story of Hanukkah and the lighting of the second candle of the hanukkiah, or Hanukkah menorah.
The centerpiece of Hanukkah celebrations, the nine-branched candelabra is symbolic of a historical miracle.
“Judas Maccabeus led the Maccabees, a group of Jewish warriors, in a revolt against Antiochus, who had taken over the temple (in Jerusalem),” said Ellen Brous, one of the group’s leaders. “When they had finally liberated it from Antiochus, they decided to cleanse the temple. They found an undefiled cruse of oil, just enough to light the menorah for a day. The menorah, however, stayed lit for eight days.”
In the center of the hanukkiah lies the shamash, or “helper,” a candle that is lit first then used to light the other eight candles corresponding to the eight days of Hanukkah.
