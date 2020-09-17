Jewish holiday events go on amid COVID-19

The Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are quickly approaching, and both holidays are traditionally known as times when synagogues overflow with congregants. But the COVID-19 crisis is causing area synagogues and Jewish communities to change the way the High Holy Days will be marked this year.
Temple Shalom of Central Florida has not held in-person services at its Oxford synagogue since March due to COVID-19, but it has remained active virtually on Zoom. Temple Marketing Director Susan Feinberg said Temple Shalom has used this break from in-person worship to get ready to celebrate the High Holy Days virtually.
“We have been upgrading and modernizing our technical facilities to be ready for the holidays and services,” she said. “Temple Shalom Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein will lead all of our High Holiday services virtually from the synagogue.”
