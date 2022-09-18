Jeff Shain: Williams, Federer offer contrast in how to leave the court

If there’s one thing tennis has hammered home this summer, it’s that there’s no blueprint for walking away from your chosen sport.
You can drop serious hints in a magazine spread, though never actually invoking any form of the word “retire.” Nonetheless, it puts the tennis world on high alert, turning every match — especially at the U.S. Open — into must-see viewing. The Open works a gala “celebration” into the schedule.
And once you’ve made your exit, keep wavering on whether you’re really done.
We’ll call this the Serena Model, with a Bradyesque nod. More on that in a bit.
Then there’s the Federer Model. After 15 months largely out of the spotlight to work back from a third knee surgery, Roger Federer took to social media Thursday to acknowledge it wasn’t meant to be.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.