Jeff Shain: Phillies’ run has ex-VHS pitcher Perkins smiling — and salivating

It wasn’t until this month that Jack Perkins ever thought about standing on the mound in the noisy tumult of baseball’s playoffs.
Maybe part of that is because the Philadelphia Phillies hadn’t tasted postseason since Perkins was a freshman at The Villages High School — the National League’s longest drought until slipping in during the season’s final days.
More likely, perhaps, is that the No. 1 goal for any prospect is simply to get that call to the bigs. Fill in details later.
“Now that they’re there,” Perkins said, “it’s kind of like, ‘Oh (heck), I could be doing that next year.”
Hey, you never know. Three of Perkins’ minor-league mates now stand one step from the World Series. Third baseman Alec Bohm scored the run that put Philly ahead for good in Friday’s Game 3 against San Diego. Bailey Falter took the mound for Saturday night’s Game 4.
So close, yet still far away.
That’s where Perkins exists this month. He finished the season with the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate at Lehigh Valley, technically one rung from that short trip to Citizens Bank Park. But until that call comes, he waits — and watches.
