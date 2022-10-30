Jeff Shain: A program can decline quickly, and its climb back often harsh

Do you suppose Yale’s alumni base of the 1910s might have gotten restless?
From 1900 to 1909, the Bulldogs amassed a record of 100-4-5 on the football field. Six were unbeaten seasons, which translated to national titles when football historians went back to assess the sport’s formative years.
Most remarkably, Yale did it under 10 different coaches — a new one each year. (Try that, Tide Nation.)But then the shine wore off. Two losses in 1910, two more the following year. A 5-2-3 mark in 1913. And in 1915, a losing season.
“Blast it, we’re Yale! Dominant seasons should be duck soup around here! Who hired this simp, anyway?”You get the picture. Anyhow, Yale managed just one title-worthy team after that. Later came the Ivy League and football irrelevance.
Hey, it happens. Princeton claimed a share of 22 of the first 40 national titles, then poof. Minnesota won five crowns from 1936-41, but hasn’t been a factor since the 1960s.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.