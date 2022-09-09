Jean Racine: Many NFL teams would like to trade places with Buccaneers

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.