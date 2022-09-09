Jean Racine: Many NFL teams would like to trade places with Buccaneers

Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ tumultuous offseason, fans should enter Sunday with more optimism than skepticism.
Tom Brady retired and unretired, then missed 11 days of training camp, but there’s nothing to worry about. He remains arguably the greatest quarterback of all time and should know how to deal with any adversity he might be having off the field. If Brady is geared up and ready to go, the Buccaneers have a realistic chance of hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy next February.
In an NFL.com survey of 25 analysts, Tampa Bay received three votes to win Super Bowl LVII, which ranked third to 12 votes for the Buffalo Bills and five for the Los Angeles Chargers. Five other teams received one vote apiece. And according to BetMGM, the Buccaneers also have the NFC’s best odds to reach the Super Bowl at 8-1, with only the Bills lower at 6-1.
Only two years removed from its Super Bowl title in 2021, Tampa Bay has pretty much the same core group of players, so there is good reason to be optimistic.
