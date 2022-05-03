Jazz Lovers Club awards five students scholarship funds

The winners of the Bob Washington Jazz Scholarship were announced April 24 at Laurel Manor Regional Recreation Complex. From left are Daniel Rodriguez-Roig, who won first place; Pablo Duque, who won third place; Ricardo Barrios, who won fifth place; Cody McCafferty, who won second place; and Maxwell Dean, who won fourth place. The event was presented by the Jazz Lovers Club and the Jazz More Jazz Club. 

 Submitted photo

With Jazz Appreciation Month drawing to a close in April, two resident clubs share their love of the music form in the shape of scholarship funds.

The Jazz Lovers Club and the Jazz More Jazz Club welcomed five finalists of the Bob Washington Jazz Scholarship, who performed April 24 at Laurel Manor Regional Recreation Complex.

"They're just incredible kids," said Walter Griffith, chair of the scholarship committee. ''They're not only musicians, they're composers and arrangers. In many cases they have their own quartet or trio, doing gigs at weddings and parties in their own neighborhoods."

Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.