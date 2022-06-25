Spiritual well-being and service to something greater is at the heart of The Villages. And residents, whether religiously devoted or simply spiritual, can select from among at least 175 houses of worship and scores of uplifting clubs. Here is a roundup of this week’s religious happenings, as compiled by Daily Sun senior writer James Dinan.
St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church hosted its first-ever vacation Bible school this week and, by all accounts, it was a success. Around 20 kids were in attendance at the Summerfield church to play games, have fun and learn more about their faith.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
