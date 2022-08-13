James Dinan on Faith in Action

Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield is collecting donations for the Community of Gratitude Emergency Food Pantry in Ocklawaha. This week, the church is in need of condiments, pasta, soup, dried beans, canned fruit, canned vegetables, tomato sauce, liquid body wash, shampoo and diapers up to size three. Items can be dropped off in the church office, located at 17330 S. U.S. Highway 441 in Summerfield, during regular business hours or in the lobby before and after weekend worship.
OneBlood brings its Big Red Bus to Hope Community Church for a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 4070 County Road 124, Suite 3 in Wildwood, just off U.S. Highway 301. Whole blood and double red cell appointments are available. Learn more about donating by visiting oneblood.org.
A donation truck from the Society of St. Vincent de Paul will be at the south parking lot of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages from 7 to 11 a.m. Aug. 25. Villagers and others are encouraged to donate gently-used clothing, shoes and other small items to the truck.
