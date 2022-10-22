James Dinan: A pair of area churches to mark anniversaries Oct. 30

A pair of local churches will be celebrating their anniversaries Oct. 30. Reclaimed Church will host a fall festival to mark its second anniversary at 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at 8520 NE 43rd Way, Wildwood. The fall festival features hayrides, a grill masters competition, a costume contest and more. And GraceWay Church marks its 40th anniversary with a special worship service at 10 a.m. Oct. 30 at 10200 Morningside Dr. in Leesburg. There will be a luncheon following the service.
Donate to a good cause at Villages church
A donation truck from the Society of St. Vincent de Paul will be in the south parking lot of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place in The Villages, from 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Villagers and others are encouraged to donate gently-used clothing, shoes and other items.
