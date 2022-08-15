Jamaican sorrel might benefit Florida farmers

The Jamaican sorrel may prove to be another great Florida crop.
The versatile fruit can be used to make tea, jams, jellies, pies, chutney and can even make wine.
Norma Samuels, an urban horticulture agent in the Florida Friendly Landscaping Program at University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, and her team are heading the two-year project to evaluate how sorrel varieties handle the Central Florida climate. They are working with Whispering Oaks Winery and Bountiful Farms for their research trials.
“What we’re hoping to do is to publish the research so farmers in Florida can have info on how to grow it commercially,” Samuels said. “We’re excited to partner with them as we value our community collaborators.
“It will be a lucrative crop for farmers and it doesn’t take much care.”
Kannon Siemer, son of the owners of Whispering Oaks Winery which is assisting with the project, helps collect data for the winery, which became a partner for the project’s second year.
