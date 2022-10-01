J.T. Wilcox: Tagovailoa Saga shows NFL needs to re-examine player safety

Football is a violent game. Always has been.
And no matter what rules or technology is put in place, it always will be.
But before you roll your eyes thinking this will be another call for the pacifism of the sport, I assure you it is not.
It is, however, a call for the NFL to further examine player safety, and the protocols supposedly holding it up, in light of the past week regarding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Thursday night’s Dolphins-Bengals game became a horrific scene as Tagovailoa laid essentially motionless on the turf with his hands frozen in unnerving contort — known as a “fencing response” — after he was violently slung to the ground on a clean sack by 340-pound Cincinnati defensive tackle Josh Tupou.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.