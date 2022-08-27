J.T. Wilcox: Northwestern vs. Nebraska: What did Ireland do to deserve this?

College football’s first games of the 2022 season, referred to as Week Zero for some odd reason, will kick off this weekend.
An 11-game slate will act as a small paper cone of water for those who are football parched, until the flood gates completely open Labor Day weekend.
No one game stands out among the rest this weekend — meaning there are a lot games with either state or directional schools — six of the 11, to be exact.
Across the pond: Big Ten foes Nebraska and Northwestern traveling to Dublin, Ireland to play in the Aer Lingus Classic at Aviva Stadium (12:30 p.m., FOX) is probably the gem of the weekend. The teams did finish a combined 6-18 in 2021, and the Cornhuskers throttled Northwestern 56-7 in their meeting last year. But a battle for N logo supremacy should be interesting — for at least a half.
