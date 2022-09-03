J.T. Wilcox: Dawgs need to have their ducks in a row to avoid a big upset

College football is so awesome.
The NFL is pretty great, too. But there just seems to be some extra sauce on the college game.
Week Zero — still don’t know why they call it that — was like putting a finger under running water to see if it’s the right temperature yet.
The water is good and warm now, evident by a couple of exciting games Thursday, as college football’s first full weekend begins today.
Buckeye blowout? The marquee game is certainly tonight, as No. 5 Notre Dame visits No. 2 Ohio State. The latest line has the Buckeyes favored by 17 — a pretty lofty number even with co-Heisman Trophy favorite C.J. Stroud commanding what’s projected to be an elite offense. The Irish return four offensive line starters from last season and are slated to have one of the better defensive lines in college football. I do see OSU winning this prime-time game, but 17 is a lot of points to cover. Put some respect on Notre Dame’s name.
