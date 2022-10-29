J.T. Wilcox: Blow it all up or mortgage the future? Lakers must do something

We’re barely five games into the NBA season, yet the lights are already looking pretty dim in southern California.
The Los Angeles Lakers began the year 0-4 and for a fan base that entered the season with about a quarter tank’s worth of hope and patience, the indicator light’s already signaling a lack of both.
LA played Minnesota last night. Go ahead and flip over to the box score ... I’ll wait.
Did they win or lose?
Either way, fans are left wanting more.
We — and I say “we” as the longstanding gatekeeper of the Lakers’ bandwagon, making sure no wannabes climb aboard — want to see more.
More from LeBron James. More from Anthony Davis. More from Russell Westbrook.
(Actually, I’d like to see a lot less of Westbrook in a Lakers uniform.)
And more from Lakers general manager/vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.
