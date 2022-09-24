J.T. Wilcox: ‘As the NBA Turns:’ Drama keeps fueling the offseason

When I was a kid, my mom was an avid watcher of TV soap operas — “As the World Turns,” “Guiding Light,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and the like.
I never got into them, but I’m well aware of their melodramatic storylines of an identical twin emerging from the shadows or someone miraculously coming back from an “accident” or elaborate mazes of bedroom betrayal.
Looking at the NBA, as its first handful of teams report back for training camp, there’s been no shortage of melodrama since the final buzzer sounded on Game 6 of the NBA Finals back in the middle of June.
The latest news coming from “As the NBA Turns” is so on-the-nose for a TV soap storyline, at first glance you’d might think it was a spoof or satire.
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka received a one-year suspension from the organization for violating team policies as it was discovered — following a months-long investigation by an external law firm — that Udoka carried on a “consensual and intimate” relationship with a Celtics female staff member.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.