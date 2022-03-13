It's polo season!

"If it's worth doing, it's worth doing right.”
That's been the mission statement of The Villages Polo Club in recent years under the leadership of club director Paige Boone, and local polo enthusiasts can expect that won't change anytime soon.
As the club kicked off its 25th calendar year of play Friday, excitement is coursing throughout the 250-acre polo facility for not only this spring's 10-week competitive season — but beyond.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.