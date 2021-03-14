It's Polo season

“If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right.”
That’s been the mission statement of The Villages Polo Club in recent years under the leadership of club director Paige Boone, and local polo enthusiasts can expect that won’t change anytime soon.
As the club kicked off its 24th year of play earlier this month, excitement is coursing throughout the 250-acre polo facility for not only this 12-week season — but beyond.
“We’re unbelievably excited,” Boone said. “Not only to get the residents outside and doing something safely, but it just always feels like the offseason gets longer and longer. We’re happy to be back and actually be able to increase our crowd capacity a bit, too.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.