It’s the same Honda Gold Wing, just a different ride

Russ George knew this past February that it was time to play it a little safer and convert his 2018 Honda Gold Wing DCT from a two-wheel motorcycle to a three-wheeler.
At age 77, it was taking a lot of effort to hold up the bike at stoplights. George purchased a California Sidecar conversion kit and installed it in the spring.
George, of the Village of Pine Hills, said it took perhaps 1,000 miles to get used to driving a trike. The biggest difference is not putting his feet down when he comes to a stop and not leaning when he makes turns.
“It takes more effort to drive a trike,” he explained. “You have to steer it by pushing and pulling the handlebars. It is a different ride. You have to have a lot of upper-body strength. When I am going straight, it still feels like a regular bike.”
When driving on a straightaway, George still feels a sense of freedom.
He’s certainly not alone in making the move, though. A member of The Villages Goldwing Social Club, most of his fellow enthusiasts have transitioned to trikes.
