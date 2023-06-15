It’s another tough draw for Buffalo

For the second match in a row, The Villages SC walked off the pitch with a draw.
This time, though, head coach Anderson DaSilva was much more upbeat, following a scoreless tie with rival Nona FC at Austin-Tindall Sports Complex in Kissimmee.
“Tonight, I’m leaving more satisfied,” he said. “Even though we didn’t get the win, we played to win. We were connected mentally, physically, tactically, and that’s what it takes.”
The Buffalo (2-0-2) went toe to toe with the Longhorns (3-1-1), each side seeing its fair share of chances, but neither could put a ball into the net.
“These games, we all expect them to be a battle — both teams are really good on and off the ball,” midfielder Fred Ferreira said.
“We couldn’t finish the chances, they couldn’t either, so it is what it is.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.