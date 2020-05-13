It’s all in the details: Greg Smith specializes in drawing humans, pets

When Greg Smith is drawing a human or animal portrait using colored pencils, it’s all in the eyes and the hair.
“There’s a lot of character in those aspects of an animal or person,” Smith said. “It’s their signature.”
Smith, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, is The Villages Art League’s artist of the month for May.
“I feel very honored, considering the quality of work of all the other members of the group,” Smith said. “We all inspire each other through our own work. We all got our own different degrees of talent. We see one another’s work and want to try new techniques. It’s very uplifting.”
