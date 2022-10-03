Island Fin Poke’s owners encouraged by first fundraiser

Island Fin Poke’s T-shirt sale fundraiser brought in $1,000 for Tunnel to Towers.
The Brownwood restaurant sold T-shirts with the restaurant logo on the front and the charity logo on the back. The effort was a success, said Island Fin Poke co-owners and married couple Jodi and Frank Michienzi.
Jodi said they knew they wanted to start doing more fundraising with the restaurant because the entire Island Fin Poke company is philanthropic.
“Across the business, all the franchises do some sort of charity work,” Jodi said.
They originally planned to donate for Independence Day, but because of time constraints, they focused around Labor Day and Patriot Day.
“There are a lot of people in The Villages who are passionate about Tunnel to Towers,” Jodi said. “But there seems to be an equal amount of people who don’t know about the foundation.”
