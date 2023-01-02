Island Fin Poke plays Santa to first responders

When Jodi and Frank Michienzi found themselves with a surplus of Dole whip over the holidays, they opted to put the frozen treat to good use.
The Michienzis own Island Fin Poke in Brownwood Paddock Square and had been planning for an event just before Christmas. When it was canceled, the pair decided to donate the Dole whip to first responders at stations throughout The Villages.
On Christmas Day, Frank and Jodi visited six fire stations around the Brownwood area to deliver the Dole whip to the first responders on duty.
Frank said they stopped at five fire stations then went back to the restaurant and planned to go home.
“Station 45 was on the way home, so we made sure to give them the last we had,” he said.
