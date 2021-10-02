Isaac has 3 TDs as VHS rolls to victory

The Villages High School football team was forced to delay its homecoming kickoff by 10 minutes due to a late arriving Hernando on Friday night.
And the Buffalo made the visitors pay for their tardiness in a big way.
VHS scored on all four of its first-quarter possessions and added a punt return touchdown in the opening period, making up for the lost time en route to a 42-15 victory at The H.G. Morse Range.
Junior Alvon Isaac had 58 yards rushing, 39 yards receiving and three total touchdowns - two on the ground and a punt return score - while senior Brandon Kennard tossed three touchdowns through the air to help VHS improve to 5-0 overall this season.
