Isaac has 3 TDs as VHS rolls to victory

VHS sophomore Alvon Isaac leaps into the end zone for one of his three touchdowns Friday night against Hernando.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

The Villages High School football team was forced to delay its homecoming kickoff by 10 minutes due to a late arriving Hernando on Friday night.

And the Buffalo made the visitors pay for their tardiness in a big way.

VHS scored on all four of its first-quarter possessions and added a punt return touchdown in the opening period, making up for the lost time en route to a 42-15 victory at The H.G. Morse Range.

Junior Alvon Isaac had 58 yards rushing, 39 yards receiving and three total touchdowns - two on the ground and a punt return score - while senior Brandon Kennard tossed three touchdowns through the air to help VHS improve to 5-0 overall this season.

