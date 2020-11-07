IRS provides funding for tax assistance programs across the U.S.

Charlie Couckuyt, left, of the Village of Mallory Square, volunteers with AARP Tax-Aide and helps Sandra Burritt, of the Village of Silver Lake, schedule an appointment for assistance with her taxes on Jan. 6 at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

The Internal Revenue Service recently awarded Tax Counseling for the Elderly and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance grants to organizations across the county that provide free tax assistance.

More than $36 million was awarded to 34 Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) and 273 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) applicants, according to a press release.

One of the applicants that received funding was a local organization — United Way of Marion County. The AARP Foundation also received funding. The foundation sponsors several tax aide organizations across the country including Villages Tax-Aide in The Villages.

Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.