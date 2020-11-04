Irrigation timer checks after clock change may save water

Saving water after daylight saving time has residents resting easier with the hour of sleep they gained.
With Sunday’s time change, both water management districts serving The Villages encourage people to check their irrigation system timers to ensure they’re set correctly and operate based on the district’s conservation measures.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District operates on year-round water conservation measures, with lawn watering limited to twice a week, and the St. Johns River Water Management District shifts from twice weekly to a once weekly schedule when daylight saving time ends. These efforts aim to ensure people are conserving water by only watering their lawns and landscapes when they have to, which in turn helps Florida’s environment.
“Research shows that, in Florida’s cooler months, grass and plants don’t need as much water to be healthy,” said Ann Shortelle, executive director of the St. Johns District. “You can save water and money and still have a beautiful lawn.”
