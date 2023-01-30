Intro to Kayaking being offered at Lake Okahumpka Recreation

There’s always time to learn something new.
Twice a week at Lake Okahumpka Recreation, groups of Villagers come out to experience a new way to get out on the water with Intro To Kayaking.
“It went very well,” said Janek Dhabuwala, of the Village of McClure. “(The instructors) took care of my safety. And it was proper training of how to do it, and that makes our life very easy. And we really enjoyed the nature.”
Wednesday’s session was one of the first handful of intro classes offered at Lake Okahumpka. The recreation center opened kayaking activities for residents on Jan. 10, with an introductory session every Wednesday and Friday.
With everyone in the class new to kayaking, safety was a primary emphasis. The first part of the day was spent going over such safety protocols as the life vest, how to hold the paddle and what to do if their kayak flipped.
