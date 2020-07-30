Interns get hands-on banking experience

The Business and Banking Academy at The Villages High School and experience at Citizens First Bank furthered recent graduate Matthew Dougherty’s desire for a career in banking and finance. He is among seven of the 10 recent graduates of the academy to complete a summer internship with the bank. During the school year, they also completed rotations in different departments at the bank. “It changed me,” Dougherty said of the experience. “I was able to learn a lot. I really found my passion for personal finance and was able to go to different departments. It opened my eyes to the banking industry.” Summer interns were able to choose the department in which they wanted to work, said Patti Miller, branch administrator who coordinated the program with the school. Most chose to work in branches as tellers or in customer service. One worked in IT, another in the investment department and another in the marketing department, she said.
