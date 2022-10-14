International Series starts at The Sharon on Oct. 14

The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center is traveling to Chile during the first performance of its International Series.
The series includes five performances that celebrate cultures around the world including Melissa Aldana, a Chilean tenor saxophone player; Aida Cuevas, a Mexican mariachi singer; Malevo, an Argentine dance group; The Royal National Ballet of Georgia and “Taj Express — Bollywood Jukebox of India.”
Since 2019, The Sharon has bundled its international touring shows into one subscription package and anticipates continuing the series every year.
Each show sells individual tickets, but by purchasing a three-show subscription, patrons will get 15% off, or they can get 20% off for the full five-show subscription.
A three-show subscription starts around $96 and a five-show subscription starts around $166, but prices will vary by choice in seating.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.