International science fair goes virtual this month

High school students whose science fair projects qualified for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair before it was canceled will get to participate online.
The Virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair will be today through May 22, when Nobel laureates and some of the world’s top scientists will speak online.
Four Villages High School students with three projects — Hannah Kennedy, Stephanie Nguyen, and the team of Mia Johnson and Kaitlyn Taylor — were considered ISEF alumni after qualifying at the Big Springs Regional STEM Fair in February in Ocala.
Alumni can display their projects and submit their abstracts for the scientific community to read online, said Monica Vinas, VHS science fair coordinator and chemistry teacher.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.