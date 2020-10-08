Insurance skirts past Fross & Fross in polo

The Villages Insurance had to wait a little longer than anticipated to seize victory in the Arden’s Fine Jewelers 6/8-Goal Pro Pool Cup.
With Sunday’s scheduled match postponed due to rain, the squad donning white-and-green had to come back and give it another go Wednesday.
And that ultimately didn’t dampen its celebration one bit.
Insurance rolled with the flow and came through in the rescheduled match, as it scooted past Fross & Fross in a 9-8 decision at The Villages Polo Club.
Hunter Jelsch led the way with five goals for the day — after tallying a mark on the scoresheet twice in preliminary action last Friday — to help Insurance capture the extended weekend event victory.
