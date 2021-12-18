Instructor takes students back in time to learn history

Jack Ciotti, of the Village of Country Club Hills, begins his class titled, “Florida During the Civil War” at the Lake Miona Regional Recreation Center on Dec. 13.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

To understand a period in American history, John Ciotti believes in recreating the era in question. Ciotti, does just that during his historical lectures with the Enrichment Academy. The instructor presented “Florida During the Civil War” earing the uniform of a Civil War-era soldier on Monday at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.

Coitti, of the Village of Country Club Hills, explains in depth the political climate of Florida, it’s frontier heritage and the role of civilians and big players in the American Civil War.

“Most don’t know about how Florida was involved in the Civil War,” Ciotti said.

