Instructor shows how to work out the kinks with foam rollers

Bonnie Stein discovered a simple device that has become an integral part of her exercise regimen.
With more than 20 years of experience under her belt, Stein now offers an Enrichment Academy class on how to use the foam roller.
“Basically think of it as a self sports massage,” Stein said. “It’s a way people can manage a lot of their own aches and pains by themselves.”
