Instructor creates workout based on ballet exercises

Debbie Souza, of the Village of Silver Lake, leads a barre class for the Enrichment Academy at Fenney Recreation.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

Debbie Souza has combined the basics of ballet and turned it into a unique workout.

“It’s not the dancing part, it’s more of the exercise at the barre, when you use it as a support as well as a tool to help us stretch,” Souza said.

The barre basic workout, which she teaches for the Enrichment Academy, is a low-impact workout, with the exercise centered at the barre.

Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.