Inside-the-park-HR boosts Wrecking Crew

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Strike Force’s Chris Bowman smacked the ball back to Wrecking Crew pitcher Karen Coll.
Coll fielded the hard-hit grounder cleanly, then made her last underhand toss of the day to first base.
As the Wrecking Crew first baseman squeezed the ball for the final out, her teammates raised their arms to celebrate a sweep of postseason and regular season titles in softball’s Ladies’ Division 2 with a 15-6 victory at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex.
“It feels awesome,” said manager Kathy Fairfield, of the Village of DeSoto. “This team backs each other up. On the field, but also just in everything. They don’t get down on people when they make a mistake. Positive attitudes — that’s what pulled this team together.”
The Wrecking Crew lived up to their name on Friday with three home runs, accounting for eight of their 15 runs.
The first home run was perhaps the most important, allowing the the Wrecking Crew to break open a tight contest.
