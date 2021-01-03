Inside the CDDs

The Villages’ emergence as a model of growth management owes much of that success to the Developer’s decision to organize its neighborhoods as community development districts. It’s a special district-form of government that the Florida Legislature enacted in 1980 under state law Chapter 190 to promote responsible development. The other decision that enhanced The Villages development as a model of growth management was the hiring of Gary Moyer, one of the principal architects of the law, to oversee the creation of what now includes 13 residential CDDs, three commercial CDDs and one utility dependent district.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.