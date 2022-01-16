Inside CDDs

Community development districts in The Villages provide a pure version of government of the people, by the people and for the people.
The local government within the community consists of 14 residential CDDs, three commercial CDDs and two utility dependent districts. An effort currently is underway in the state legislature to add an independent fire district.
It is a form of government that the Florida Legislature enacted in 1980 under state law Chapter 190 to promote responsible development.
