Influx of kittens is expected to crowd local animal shelters

National Adopt-A-Cat Month is underway this June, as local animal shelters prepare for an influx of kittens and other pets.
The month coincides with “kitten season,” a nationwide phenomenon as cats tend to breed more in the late spring and summer months.
Claudia Labbé, chairperson of public relations and fundraising for YOUR Humane Society SPCA, said Florida’s warm climate generally makes it possible for cats to breed year-round, but there is still a slight uptick in spring, like most other animals, domesticated or wild.
