Industrious quilters make tens of thousands of masks

What started as a small effort from the Quilting Guild of The Villages to help make face masks turned into an endeavor that has become more successful than any of the members imagined.
The guild has made tens of thousands of masks since March 20. To be exact, the last count on May 19 came in at 47,041.
Members have sewed each day since kicking off the effort, with an average of 784 masks per day. The Villages guild consists of 24 chapters and has around 800 to 1,200 members depending on the time of year.
Guild president Theresa Ierardi, of the Village of Charlotte, said she was floored each time the number went up.
