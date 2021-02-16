Indoor gardening sprouts popularity

A window can be as vibrant a green space as a garden in the yard. That appears true in the home of Harriet Alexander, who makes use of all her window space for her African violets to get the sunlight they need to grow. “They are very pretty, they’re not hard to grow, and it’s not an expensive hobby,” said Alexander, of the Village of Pine Hills, who leads the African Violet Lovers group. Indoor gardening is one facet of gardening that’s gained interest and curiosity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes certain edible and ornamental plants like tomatoes, peppers and orchids, plus plants that can thrive indoors, like cacti and succulents. With that growing interest, two environmental horticulture researchers with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) are studying challenges and opportunities associated with indoor gardening.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.