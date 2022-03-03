The effort to create a fire district independent of county control in The Villages has the unanimous support of the Florida House of Representatives.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, was approved 116-0 during the House session Wednesday. It now will be taken up by the Florida Senate.
“We are encouraged and excited by the support the Florida House has given us,” said Kenny Blocker, district manager. “We are hopeful it will be received with the same enthusiasm when it is presented to the Senate.”
Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, already has indicated his support for the district, which also has the backing of Sumter County commissioners, The Villages Homeowners Advocates and Village Center Community Development District supervisors.
