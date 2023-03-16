Inaugural Spring Thing comes to Polo Club on Saturday

Don Wiley has a personal connection to the National Brain Tumor Society.
His son, David, died in January of last year after being diagnosed with his third brain tumor.
About a year and a half ago, Wiley held an event at Evans Prairie Country Club to celebrate his production company’s 100th video. Proceeds benefited the National Brain Tumor Society to honor his son.
“There were more than 300 people, and we raised $27,000,” said Wiley, of the Village of Hillsborough. “I wanted to do that event again, but, after sitting down with a friend, I realized
it was maybe too big. We needed a bigger venue.”
This year, Wiley’s Gold Wingnut Productions and the Noon Rotary Club of The Villages are partnering for the Inaugural Spring Thing event Saturday at The Villages Polo Club.
