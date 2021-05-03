In The Villages: All about theater

Five women dressed in purple gowns with lace bodices and silky skirts gather on the second floor of an old Southern mansion.
This is the setting for resident theater group All About Theater’s next play, “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” which is set for 7:30 p.m. May 7 and 8 at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at aaaatt.yapsody.com or at the door before the show.
“Originally I chose it because I needed a small cast production because of COVID restrictions of how many people you can have on stage,” said Linda Succi, All About Theater’s leader, play director and producer.
The play will follow the club’s last production, “The Vagina Monologues.”
