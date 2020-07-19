In-person shopping enhances experiences, helps with sales

Many consumers enjoy the feeling of shopping for clothes or other retail items in person.
Looking at merchandise, touching retail items or trying on clothes can add to the shopping experience.
Clothing and accessory stores nationally are doing better business-wise each month since reopening after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, when many stores were starting to reopen in the country, clothing and accessory stores saw a 188% increase in sales compared to April, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts, Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique, Lime Light Boutique, Christine’s and Patchington have all seen retail sales get better since reopening.
